Jammu, Sep 25 (PTI) A bust of soldier Varinder Kumar Sharma, who played a key role in eliminating two terrorists and in turn laid down his life 15 years ago, was unveiled in his home town here on Sunday, a defence spokesperson said.

His mother Chana Devi unveiled the bust installed at his native Jwalapur-Patnazi in the presence of officials from the army and the civil administration, the spokesperson said.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission Latest News Today: Govt Likely To Revise Minimum Qualifying Service Required for Promotion of Employees; Check Details Here.

Recognising the supreme sacrifice Sharma made during the encounter in Rajouri district on September 25, 2007, he had been posthumously awarded the Shaurya Chakra.

The spokesperson said people from nearby villages gathered in huge numbers to witness Sunday's ceremony.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Calls for Congress-Comprised 'Main Front' To Oust BJP.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)