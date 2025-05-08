Jaipur, May 8 (PTI) A loud sound, likely of shelling, was heard in Jaisalmer on Thursday, police sources said.
A top officer confirmed that a sound was heard in Jaisalmer.
Also Read | Pakistan Army Targets Jammu With Loitering Munitions, Indian Air Defence Guns Firing Back.
Forces are on high alert and border districts remain under a blackout.
Further details are awaited.
Also Read | Blackout in Rajasthan: 7-Hour Blackout During Civil Defence Mock Drill in Barmer Amid Rising India-Pakistan Tensions.
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)