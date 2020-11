New Delhi, Nov 17 (PTI) Eminent Shia cleric and scholar Maulana Kalbe Jawad on Tuesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here.

Jawad has considerable followers from the Shia community in Uttar Pradesh.

"Met Maulana Kalbe Jawad ji, eminent Shia Muslim cleric from Lucknow," Shah tweeted.

