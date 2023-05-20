Kashmir (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 20 (ANI): In a remarkable triumph, Shilpa Chaku Handoo, a talented young woman hailing from Jammu and Kashmir, has emerged victorious as the winner of the prestigious Mrs India Universal 2023 Pageant.

The highly anticipated event, organized by the renowned Dreamz Production, took place at Film City in Noida, capturing the essence of the modelling and fashion industry.

Dreamz Production left no stone unturned in its pursuit of talent, as the Pageant Team traversed over 20 cities across the country to conduct auditions and discover exceptional contestants. Drawing a staggering number of approximately 100 participants from all corners of India, the show featured contestants competing in various categories, including Mr, Miss, and Mrs.

Shilpa Chaku Handoo, representing Jammu and Kashmir, claimed the coveted title of Mrs India Universal 2023, while the first and second runners-up positions were awarded to Itee Raj from Lucknow and Pooja Pandita from Delhi, respectively. As part of their recognition, the winners were presented with gift hampers and offered a plethora of exciting opportunities, such as participation in video songs, web series, print shoots, designer showcases, and reality shows.

Expressing her gratitude, an elated Shilpa Chaku Handoo stated, "I am incredibly grateful to my well-wishers, supporters, and family for their unwavering support, which has given me the strength, courage, belief, and determination to overcome numerous challenges and achieve success."

The star-studded event witnessed the presence of renowned personalities from the entertainment industry, including former Miss India and Bollywood actress Neha Dhupia, as well as Prince Narula, a popular figure known for his appearances on Big Boss and Roadies, among other esteemed guests who graced the occasion as jury members.

"Dreamz Production House strives to provide a comprehensive platform for aspiring models across India, enabling them to fulfil their dreams of venturing into the realms of modelling, fashion, theatre, television, and films," emphasized Sharad Choudhary, the founder of Dreamz Production House, highlighting the organization's objective.

Co-owner of Dreamz Production House, Anubha Vashisth, also shared her thoughts on the momentous occasion, underscoring the commitment of the production house to nurture and promote emerging talent in the country.

The grand finale of the Mrs India Universal 2023 Pageant was an embodiment of dreams realized and aspirations ignited, solidifying Dreamz Production's reputation as an influential force in the modelling and fashion industry, with its unwavering dedication to supporting and showcasing the potential of Indian talent. (ANI)

