Shimla Mar 31 (PTI) The 173-year-old heritage building and lush green lawns of the 'Rashtrapati Niwas', earlier known as the 'Presidential Retreat', at Mashobra in Himachal Pradesh will be thrown open for visitors from April 23.

President Droupadi Murmu will officially open the estate to the general public during her visit to Shimla, Additional Secretary to the President, Rakesh Gupta, informed in a meeting at the Niwas on Friday, a statement issued here said.

This would be an added attraction for people visiting the state capital in the Himalayan foothills.

The entry fee for Indians would be Rs 50 a person and for foreigners, Rs 250 a person, according to the statement.

The retreat will be open for people throughout the year, except on Mondays, government holidays and during the president's stay at the Niwas, it said. There will be no entry charge for group visits by government school students till June 30.

The key attractions at the estate are the main building, the official dining halls and artifacts kept there, the Niwas' garden that has curated tulips and flower beds, nature trails and orchards, the statement said.

Online bookings would start from April 15 onwards through the official website of the Rashtrapati Bhavan visit.rashtrapatibhavan.gov.in.

Earlier, the Rashtrapati Nilayam (Niwas) in Hyderabad and the Rashtrapati Bhavan were opened for the public.

For the convenience of tourists, facilities such as cloakroom, wheelchairs for the specially-abled, cafe, souvenir store, restrooms and water dispensers and first-aid would be available besides guided tours.

