Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 6 (ANI): The heritage trains in snow-clad north Indian hill town Shimla is attracting tourists in a large number. All the six-passenger trains are running on the Kalka-Shimla railway line, with tourists rushing in to board the trains to catch the picturesque views of the snow-capped Himalayan peaks.

The officials of the Railways said that trains are an alternative medium of transport for Shimla-bound tourists, with the Train services reporting full capacity today, and bookings exceeding 70 percent to 80 percent for the next few days.

Local residents from nearby areas are also using trains as a medium of transport after the roads got blocked.

"These days Shimla is covered in snow. It has been snowing here for the past two days. Railways are the only alternative of transport for tourists and locals here. We are running all trains on Kalka-Shimla route. People are preferring it as all roads are closed. We have a large number of people coming here for the current booking. We have over 80 percent booking on both ways after the heavy spells of snowfall," said Joginder Singh, Station Superintendent Shimla Railway Station.

Tourists are looking forward to experiencing the train ride in snow-clad hills, and also they don't have any other options to go back home, added Singh.

"It was an enjoyable journey here in snow but at the same time, this snow has created problems. It was heavy snowfall and was tough for us to walk. All roads are closed and there're no other options than the trains. In current bookings also there is a waiting list. We come here by bus route. Now roads are closed so we are going back by train," said Pranjal Dube, a tourist from Delhi.

Tourists are thrilled and amazed with the beautiful snow-covered peaks, expressing enthusiasm for train rides.

"We enjoyed the snow here, but all roads are closed. We have also come to find a seat on the train," said Avantika, another tourist from Delhi.

As per data available with the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) till today morning due to heavy snowfall in the past two days, 758 roads, including three National Highways and one state highway have been closed. Also, the SDMA said that electricity and water supply in some parts of the state has been affected.

The cold conditions are intensifying in the state. During the past 24 hours, the lowest minimum temperature in the state was recorded in Keylong, an administrative centre in Lahaul-Spiti district was recorded at -13.2 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded -3.8 degrees Celsius, while Manali Recorded -1.8, Dalhousie 0.8 degrees Celsius, Kufri recorded -1.2 degrees Celsius and Shimla recorded 1.2 degrees Celsius. (ANI)

