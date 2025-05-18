Shiv Sena leaders and citizens participate in Tiranga rally in Mumbai to show solidarity with Indian Armed Forces (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 18 (ANI): Shiv Sena leaders from the Eknath Shinde-led faction, along with citizens, took out a spirited Tiranga rally in Mumbai on Sunday to express unwavering support to the Indian armed forces following the success of Operation Sindoor.

The rally, witnessed the participation of party workers, ministers, and residents of the city, and was marked by chants of patriotism and waving of the national flag. Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Ramdas Kadam, who was present at the event, underlined the significance of collective support for India's defence forces.

Also Read | ISRO's Ex-Chairman S Somnath Says Setbacks Have Served To Refine Team's Scientific Rigour Amid EOS-09 Launch Failure Due to PSLV-C61 Technical Malfunction.

"Today, Shiv Sena has organised this Tiranga rally, but not just Shiv Sena leaders, but common people are also with us to support our brave armed forces," Kadam told reporters.

On Thursday, Maharashtra Minister and state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule led the 'Tiranga Yatra' organised in Nagpur, following the success of Operation Sindoor.

Also Read | Hyderabad Fire: 8 Killed, Others Injured After Blaze Erupts at Building in Gulzar Houz Near Charminar, CM Revanth Reddy Expresses Shock (Watch Videos).

Chandrashekhar Bawankule, while briefing the media informed that over 1500 'Tiranga Rallies' will be organised in Maharashtra from May 16 to 20. He highlighted that apart from the 'Tiranga' rally, 'Sindoor' rallies will also be organised and members from all the NDA parties will participate in it.

"Over 1500 Tiranga rallies are being organised in Maharashtra between today and May 20. Yesterday, CM Devendra Fadnavis conducted a Tiranga rally in Mumbai. People from all NDA parties are taking part in these rallies. There will also be 'Sindoor' rallies. The public is with our Armed Forces and the nation", Chandrashekhar Bawankule told reporters.

BJP's 'Tiranga Yatra', which began on Tuesday, will continue till May 23. On Wednesday, the BJP organised the 'Tiranga Yatra' in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Odisha.

Earlier, the BJP workers organised a 'Tiranga Yatra' in Srinagar on Thursday in honour of the Indian Armed Forces following the success of Operation Sindoor. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)