New Delhi [India], Aug 25 (ANI): The highest number of crew changes in the world, over one lakh, were done on Indian ports and through charter flights, according to the Ministry of Shipping on Tuesday.

A crew change consists of replacing one of the ship's crew members with another one and involves sign-on the ships and sign-off the ship's procedures.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, all Indian ports were operational and providing essential services throughout the crisis, the ministry said.

"Union Minister of State (I/C) for Shipping, Mansukh Mandaviya has appreciated the continued efforts done by the DG, Shipping, especially for facilitating the stranded seafarer during this difficult time. Minister instructed DG Shipping to come up with robust grievances redress mechanism to facilitate the seafarers," the release said.

"He has strongly emphasised to ensure that seafarers should be able to approach the ministry during the difficult time and no seafarer should suffer due to poor grievance redress system," it added.

DG Shipping Amitabh Kumar had taken various initiatives like extensions of various certificates required for sailing, online e-pass facility for travel, etc for the same.

The action had also been taken by him on over 2,000 queries/requests received by him through various modes of communication. (ANI)

