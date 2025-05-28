India News | Shiromani Akali Dal Leader Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa Passes Away

New Delhi [India], May 28 (ANI): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Union Minister Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa passed away on Wednesday.

Dhindsa had been battling health issues for a long time. He passed away today at around 5 PM, at the age of 89.

Also Read | Controversial Facebook Post on Pahalgam Terror Attack: Kerala High Court Grants Anticipatory Bail to Film Director Akhil Marar.

Dhindsa had been unwell for several months, and his condition had been getting worse over time.

He was admitted to Fortis Hospital, in Mohali, Punjab on May 27, in a critical condition. As per the hospital authorities, he was suffering from severe pneumonia and cardiac complications, compounded by age-related health issues.

Also Read | Free Rides in Indore Metro for First 7 Days of Its Inauguration, Announces Madhya Pradesh Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya.

"Despite the best efforts of the multidisciplinary medical team, he passed away at approximately 5:05 PM today due to cardiac arrhythmia and cardiac arrest," the hospital authorities said.

Shiromani Akali Dal President, Sukhbir Singh Badal expressed condolences on Dhindsa's demise.

In a an X post, Badal wrote, "My heart is deeply saddened by the passing away of Sardar Sukhdev Singh Ji Dhindsa Sahab. Dhindsa Sahab served Punjab and the nation for a long time in the Shiromani Akali Dal, which will always be remembered. I personally and on behalf of the Shiromani Akali Dal, offer him flowers of respect and devotion and pray to the Almighty to grant the departed soul a place of rest in His feet and grant the family the strength to bear the loss."

Former Punjab CM and BJP leader, Capt. Amarinder Singh also expressed sorrow.

In a post on X, Capt. Singh wrote, "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of S Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa Ji - a dignified leader who served Punjab with indiv class="clear">