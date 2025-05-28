Indore, May 28: Madhya Pradesh Urban Development and Housing Minister Kailash Vijayvargiya on Wednesday inspected arrangements of Indore Metro ahead of its inauguration and announced that free rides will be provided to passengers for the first seven days. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to virtually inaugurate the Indore Metro from Bhopal on May 31 where he will arrive to participate in a women centred program 'Women Empowerment Maha Samagam' on the occasion of 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar.

On Wednesday evening, Vijayvargiya reached Gandhi Nagar station of Indore Metro and took stock of the preparation for the inauguartion of the Indore Metro. Speaking to reporters, the Minister said, "PM Modi's program on May 31 in Bhopal is dedicated to women empowerment. It is the year of women empowerment. On the 300th birth anniversary year of Devi Ahilyabai Holkar, we have decided that the name of this station (Gandhi Nagar Station) will be 'Maa Ahilya terminal' and it will be our gratitude and devotion towards Maa Ahilyabai." Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav Chairs Review Meeting in Indore, Announces Metropolitan Development Plans for 2047 (See Pics).

"Currently, the Indore Metro spans about six kilometers and soon it will be extended further. I believe it will take around six months for expansion of the metro services to other parts of the city and gradually it will further spreaded across the city. Free rides will be given to passengers for the first seven days after starting of the metro," he added. According to an official release, PM Modi will virtually inaugurate passenger service on the Super Priority Corridor of Indore Metro from Bhopal May 31. This approximately 6-kilometer section is part of the Yellow Line's Super Priority Corridor.

It includes five stations: Gandhinagar Station, Super Corridor 6 Station, Super Corridor 5 Station, Super Corridor 4 Station, and Super Corridor 3 Station. This corridor will reduce traffic and pollution, while also providing passengers with a comfortable journey. The Super Priority Corridor is not only important from a technical perspective but also symbolizes Indore's progress toward modernity. MP: Indore Mayor Orders Probe Against Turkish Company Working with BRTS.

Additionally, the total length of the metro project in Indore is 31.32 kilometers. The project includes 22.62 kilometers of elevated and 8.7 kilometers of underground metro. There will be 28 stations on the Yellow Line, which will make urban travel easier, faster, and more environment-friendly. The entire 31.32-kilometer metro project costs approximately Rs 7,500 crore. Initially, a 6-kilometer corridor is being inaugurated, which costs around Rs 1,520 crore.

