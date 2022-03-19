Jammu, Mar 19 (PTI) A group of Shiv Sena activists held a protest here on Saturday in support of their demand for restoration of statehood and special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

The protest by Shiv Sena activists at Bari Brahmana area on the outskirts of the city was led by party's J&K unit president Manish Sahni and coincided with the visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

"We staged this peaceful protest to press for restoration of statehood and special status to Jammu and Kashmir. By special status, we mean reservation to local youth in government jobs and in admission to educational institutions," Sahni told reporters.

He said since Home Minister is on a two-day tour of Jammu, the Shiv Sena wants to remind him of his promise made on the floor of Parliament on August 5, 2019 when the Centre abrogated Article 370 of the Constitution and bifurcated the erstwhile state into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

"Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Shah had made a promise to the people about restoration of statehood. Already 28 months have passed but the promise was not fulfilled," he said, and asked how long the people of Jammu and Kashmir had to wait for the restoration of the statehood and a democratically elected government.

