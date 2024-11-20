Thane (Maharashtra) [India], November 20 (ANI): Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde and his wife, Vrushali Shrikant Shinde, appeared optimistic and confident about the voter turnout after casting their votes in the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly Elections on Wednesday.

Vrushali highlighted the positive atmosphere, while Shrikant credited the development work and the Ladli Behna Yojana for encouraging women's participation.

Speaking to ANI, Vrushali Shrikant Shinde, the daughter-in-law of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and wife of Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, said, "The atmosphere is good, people are coming out of their homes to vote. Everyone should vote..."

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde said, "The atmosphere is good, people are coming out of their homes to vote. People are happy with the development work that has been done in the last two and a half years. Ladli Behna Yojana is an effective scheme, and women are voting in large numbers for their brothers. We are doing the politics of development."

Earlier in the day, after casting his vote, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde called the elections a "festival of democracy" and urged everyone to participate actively. He also highlighted the difference in governance between the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and Mahayuti.

"Today is the festival of democracy, and everyone should participate and vote. This will strengthen Maharashtra and its democracy. People have not forgotten what happened in 2019. The mandate was for Mahayuti, but Mahayuti could not form the government. People have seen their (Maha Vikas Aghadi) 2.5 years of rule and our 2.5 years of development. Mahayuti will form the government with a huge majority," the Maharashtra CM said.

However, data from the Election Commission of India (ECI) tells a different tale.

Maharashtra recorded a sluggish voter turnout of 32.18 percent in the single-phase assembly elections. In contrast, a turnout of 47.92 percent was registered in the second phase of assembly polls in Jharkhand as of 1 pm, according to the Election Commission of India.

The Naxal-hit Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra recorded the highest voter turnout of 50.89 percent, while Mumbai city recorded the lowest turnout at 27.73 percent by 1 pm. Other areas saw varying turnout percentages, with Mumbai Suburban at 30.43 percent, Nagpur at 31.65 percent, Thane at 28.35 percent, and Pune at 29.03 percent, among others. (ANI)

