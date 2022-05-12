Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 12 (ANI): Andheri East MLA Ramesh Latke passed away late Wednesday night due to a heart attack.

Latke was first elected to the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly from Andheri East in 2014 and defeated Congress' Suresh Shetty.

Also Read | Jharkhand: IAS Pooja Singhal Sent to 5-Day ED Remand.

In 2019, the Shiv Sena MLA beat independent candidate M Patel. He was also a corporate at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) for several terms. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)