Jammu, June 9 (PTI) Strongly batting for safety and security of Kashmir Pandits in valley, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Thursday visited Jammu and met the family of Rahul Bhat who was killed by terrorists in Kashmir last month.

Bhat (35), who had got the job of a clerk under the special employment package for Kashmiri Pandits in 2010-11, was gunned down by terrorists inside the crowded tehsil office in Chadoora town of Budgam district in central Kashmir on May 12.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: Schools Across Union Territory Observe Two-Minute Silence in Memory of Late Teacher Rajni Bala.

"I met the family members of Rahul Bhat today at their home in Jammu", she said.

Chaturvedi said Shiv Sena will raise the issue of Kashmiri Pandits, and demanded the safety and security of those who are working in the valley.

Also Read | LinkedIn Expands Its Live Audio Feature for Creators: Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)