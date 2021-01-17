Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 17 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Udhhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena party has decided to contest the West Bengal Assembly Elections, party MP Sanjay Raut announced on Sunday.

Raut said the decision was taken after discussions with Thackeray.

"So, here is the much-awaited update. After discussions with Party Chief Shri Uddhav Thackeray, Shivsena has decided to contest the West Bengal Assembly Elections. We are reaching Kolkata soon...!! Jai Hind, jy' baaNlaa !," Sena leader Raut said in a tweet.

The tenure of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government led by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal will come to an end on May 30.

Various political parties including Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Congress in alliance with left parties are making preparation for the West Bengal Assembly election 2021.

The upcoming Assembly elections in West Bengal are slated to take place in 2021 for 294 seats. (ANI)

