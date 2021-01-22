Shivamogga (Karnataka) [India], January 22 (ANI): Karnataka Minister KS Eshwarappa on Friday said that the state government will take action in the blast incident at a crusher site in Shivamogga after getting the report by a team of experts that will be visiting the site today.

"This had never happened before in Shivamogga. We are witnessing this for the first time here. Experts are coming from Bengaluru, they will give a report after which we will take action," Eshwarappa told ANI.

At least eight people were killed in a dynamite blast in Hunasodu village on Thursday evening, Shivamogga District Collector KB Shivakumar had said.

The District Collector said that the two bodies have been recovered so far.

"It was initially observed that there were explosives in a vehicle parked here. It is being probed that why were they brought here. Till now we recovered 2 bodies. It's being circulated in public that 10-15 died. But it's not substantiated by any facts," he said.

Shivakumar said that the administration has sought the help of bomb detection squads in the investigation of the incident.

"Police has started the investigation. They have made a little progress. We have also sought the help of bomb detection squads so that they can come here and help us technically to zero in on the reason that why did the incident take place," Shivakumar said.

"As per our preliminary information, since the incident occurred at night there was no worker working here. So, all the people who worked here regularly are safe. We have confirmed it. We are trying to trace the people who were accompanying the vehicle," he added.

BY Raghavendra, Shivamogga Member of Parliament, who visited the incident site, said that 40-50 crushers are operational in the area.

"A loud sound was heard which was accompanied by vibration near Hunasodu village in Shivamogga district. There was an explosion due to dynamite or explosive material. The investigation is on. Bomb Squad is coming from Bengaluru and another team from Mangaluru," he said.

"40-50 crushers are operational in this area. They had taken license from the district administrator. The investigation is going on. Not only Railways, but they were also supplying (material) to all development works like residential purposes, public work," Raghavendra said further.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has ordered a high-level probe into the cause of the blast at the crusher site.

Earlier in the day, police and officials inspected the site in Hunasodu village where the blast took place on Thursday evening. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)