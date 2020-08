Bhopal, Aug 5 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was on Wednesday discharged from a Bhopal hospital after recovering from COVID-19, an official said.

Doctors have advised Chouhan, who was in the hospital for 11 days, to be under home quarantine and self-monitor his health for a week.

Also Read | Rangoli Depicting Ram Temple, Made at BJP Office in Gandhinagar: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 5, 2020.

Chouhan, 61, who tested COVID-19 positive on July 25, had tweeted on Sunday that he was healthy and not showing any symptoms of the infection, adding he would be discharged if a sample collected for tests during the day returns negative.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)