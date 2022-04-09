Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], April 9 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, attended a conference with the administrative and police officials in Bhopal on Saturday.

Addressing the conference, he emphasised the government's resolve for good governance.

Also Read | Maharashtra: 40-Year-Old Woman Held for Practising Medicine Without Valid Licence in Vasai.

"On the auspicious occasion of Navaratri, it is our resolve and prayer that we should be able to give good governance to the people, successfully implement public welfare schemes and achieve the goal of building a self-reliant Madhya Pradesh," said Chouhan.

He also directed the field officers for the implementation of the schemes and also lauded the government officials for maintaining law and order in Madhya Pradesh (MP).

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh: NGT Seeks Report on Plea Against Dumping of Marble Slurry on Agricultural Land Near Harischandrapuram Railway Station.

"Field officers are responsible for the implementation of the plans which are headed by the Collector and the Commissioner. Our officers have done a good job against the mafia for which I congratulate the collectors and commissioners," informed Chouhan through a virtual conference.

The MP Chief Minister also highlighted the state government's work and progress. He further stated that such meetings are really necessary and can take the country forward.

The officials, including the collector, commissioner, superintendent of police, and inspector general of police attended the meeting through a video conference. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)