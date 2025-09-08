New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje has condemned the reported incident of stone pelting during the Ganesh idol immersion procession in Karnataka's Maddur and called for action against those responsible.

Speaking to reporters, she accused the Congress-led Karnataka government of "hurting" the sentiments of Hindus.

"...During the Ganpati celebrations, permissions were not given to hold cultural programmes, play DJ, or take out processions. Yesterday, during the Ganesh Idol immersion in Maddur, people pelted stones. A similar incident happened last year also...The state government is hurting the sentiments of Hindus. I condemn it. Action should be taken against those who pelted stones..." she said.

BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai also blamed the Congress government for creating "disharmony in society," which he claimed had resulted in such incidents of violence.

"The situation has gone so bad that there are some antisocial elements who think that they can get away with any kind of violence because they have got political backing... There are anti-social elements that don't want the procession to be taken out. A Hindu deity procession showcases the strength of the Hindu community. They don't want that. The Hindu community is very peaceful. The procession will be very peaceful. But they want to disrupt it..." he said.

"It is the administration and politics of the Congress party that have created disharmony in society, and the result is that this kind of violence happens, and when this happens, the police behave one-sidedly..." Bommai asserted.

Pro-Hindu organisations staged a protest on Monday against the reported stone pelting in Maddur. In response, Section 144 has been imposed in the area, and some people have been arrested, as per Karnataka Home Minister G. Parmeshwara. Police also used mild lathi charge to disperse the protestors.

Speaking to the reporters, Karnataka Home Minister said, "An incident has happened in Maddur town, Mandya, a stone pelting incident, which is now under control. The police have already arrested a few people...Section 144 has been imposed. One or two small incidents also happened in the state. One stabbing incident has also happened; everything is under control. The police have taken all the necessary steps."

The 10-day festivities of Ganesh Chaturthi, which began on August 27, ended on Saturday, with 'visarjan processions' taking centre stage across the country.

'Ganesh Visarjan' is observed on the 10th day of the festival, ending on Anant Chaturdashi. Visuals from various pandals have surfaced, showing devotees taking part in processions as they prepare to bid farewell to Lord Ganesha. (ANI)

