Patna (Bihar) [India], May 19 (ANI): A shooting incident occurred in the Beur police station area of Patna on May 19, 2025, where a person was injured after being shot. The police team took swift action and rushed the injured person to the hospital for treatment.

According to the police, "The forensic team and the Dog Squad team are further assisting in the matter".

The Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team is collecting evidence from the crime scene, and the Dog Squad team is assisting the police in investigating the incident. The police are working to uncover the circumstances surrounding the shooting and are taking further action in the case.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

