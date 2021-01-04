New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) A 76-year-old shopkeeper has been injured while resisting an attempt by a man to snatch a cash-filled bag from him in Delhi's Shakarpur area, police said on Monday.

Brijmohan Gupta, who runs a grocery shop in Shakarpur's Ganesh Nagar, told police that on Saturday night when he and his helper were returning home, a man intercepted them and tried to snatch the bag from him after injuring him on the face with a sharp object.

The helper somehow managed to snatch the bag back from the culprit while the accused fled, police said. Gupta was later taken to a hospital.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC has been registered and investigation was underway, a police officer said, adding they have obtained a CCTV footage of the incident and trying to arrest the accused.

