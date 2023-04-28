New Delhi, Apr 28 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was shot Friday afternoon in his shop in central Delhi's Kabutar Market area, police said.

An incident of firing was reported around 3.30 pm in Kabutar Market near Dargah Sheikh Kalimullah at Jama Masjid.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Central Government Employees Likely To Get DA Hike From July, Know How Much Increased Dearness Allowance Is on Cards.

A shopkeeper with a gunshot wound had been taken to hospital, where he died during the treatment, Deputy Commissioner of Police (central) Sanjay Kumar Sain said.

Police in their investigation found that Imran alias Nanhe, a resident of Laxmi Nagar, was shot at by three persons in his shop, the DCP said.

Also Read | Palgarh Lynching Case: Maharashtra Government Decides To Transfer Probe to CBI, Supreme Court Informed.

Several teams have been formed to nab the assailants and CCTV footage near the place of incident are being scanned, police said, adding that further investigation is underway.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)