New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Manoj Jha took a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi praising the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on its 100-year anniversary during his Independence Day address at Red Fort. RJD's Jha said that the PM should have consulted people "well-versed in history" to understand that the Sangh did not contribute to the Independence struggle.

"The issue is that there was an atmosphere of azadi, it was the freedom struggle's anniversary, so where is RSS in all this? Even those writing false history has dismissed them, and I don't know what Prime Minister reads, who writes it for him. When the country was fighting for freedom where was RSS? PM should have asked someone who are well versed in history," Jha told ANI here.

Also Read | CM MK Stalin Writes to PM Narendra Modi; Seeks Urgent Relief as US Tariffs Threaten Tamil Nadu Exports, Jobs.

Criticising the pitch of self-reliance made by PM Modi during his almost 2 hour long speech, Jha said that PM should first show the 'atmanirbharta' within him rather than telling others.

"Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) should be seen in PM himself, but whether the glasses or watch, everywhere there is kalam. It cannot happen that you tell about atmanirbharta to others but for yourself it is away," he said.

Also Read | What Is Fake CAPTCHA Scam? Learn How Cybercriminals Target Users With New Method To Steal Valuable Information; Know How To Avoid Such Scams.

He further attacked the 'finishing off' of Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), which could have helped with the goal of India's self reliance. He further criticised the tonal shift in PM's address since 2014.

"What were Public Sector Undertakings (PSU)? It was a step towards self-reliance but you finished them off one by one. I have written on this also, that PM's should listen to his 2014 speech once more, where there was talk of restricting communalism, and yesterday (there was talk of) infiltrators, dogwhistling, he is presenting a distorted history. He is the country's prime minister, this is not an election, there it can be done with the help of Election Commission 'bhains mangalsutra mujra', no objections are raised," Jha said.

Comparing PM's address with the iconic first Independent speech on the eve of Independence Day, 'tryst with destiny' by former PM Jawaharlal Nehru, Jha said, "Look at the speech of tryst with destiny, and now this speech, look at the difference. So if their (BJP) biggest leader says such things then other leaders will say the same. God help them all," he added.

The Prime Minister, addressing the nation on the 79th Independence Day, hailed the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) for completing 100 years of service to the nation, describing it as the "biggest NGO in the world" and praising its century-long contribution to nation-building.

"Today, I would like to proudly mention that 100 years ago, an organisation was born - Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). 100 years of service to the nation is a proud, golden chapter. With the resolve of 'vyakti nirman se rashtra nirman', with the aim of welfare of Maa Bharati, swayamsevaks dedicated their lives to the welfare of our motherland," PM Modi said.

"In a way, RSS is the biggest NGO of the world. It has a history of 100 years of dedication," he added.

The PM also made several important announcements across sectors including nuclear energy, GST reforms, Reform Task Force, Viksit Bharat Rozgar Yojana, High-Powered Demography Mission, steps towards energy independence and urged youth to work towards achieving a successful jet fighter engine, which India has to import to meet its needs.

Noting that self-reliance in critical minerals is very essential for India, he said the whole world has become very cautious about them and people have started understanding their potential very well. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)