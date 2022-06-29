New Delhi, Jun 29 (PTI) The Congress on Wednesday rebuked its leader Acharya Pramod Krishnam for his remarks questioning the Ashok Gehlot government's actions after the brutal killing of a tailor in Udaipur, saying his comments were devoid of facts and he should have thought it over at least once before crossing the "lakshman rekha".

Two men with a cleaver murdered Kanhiya Lal and posted videos online, claiming that they are avenging an insult to Islam.

In a tweet in Hindi, Krishnam raised questions over the actions of the Gehlot government, asking why wasn't Kanhiya Lal provided security despite being threatened and alleged that along with the killers, police and administration were equally responsible.

"Why action has not been taken till now against SSP DIG," he asked.

Krishnam also asked if the Congress government in Rajasthan had completely lost its effectiveness.

Ticking off Krishnam, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh told him on Twitter that he should have thought it over at least once before crossing the "lakshman rekha" for a second time.

"What you have written is devoid of facts," Ramesh said, tagging Krishnam's tweet.

Last week also, the Congress had distanced itself from Krishnam's remarks that Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray should not “delay” even a moment in relinquishing the CM's post, saying neither are these the party's views nor is he an authorised spokesperson.

