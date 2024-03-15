New Delhi [India], March 15 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Friday directed the Tihar Jail Authorities to unlock accused Aaftab Poonawala for 8 hours during the time and lodge him in a solitary cell in the night.

Aftab is presently lodged in Tihar Jail for allegedly killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar, a 27-year-old woman in Delhi on May 18, 2022.

The court direction came while hearing a habeas corpus plea moved by the accused Poonawala stating that he is being unlocked only for two hours a day, one hour in the morning and one hour in the evening and for rest 22 hours he is being kept in a solitary cell of Tihar Jail. His lawyer further stated that the other Jail inmates are unlocked for 8 hours a day.

The Division Bench of Justice Suresh Kumar Kait and Justice Girish Kathpalia after passing the direction to Tihar Jail authorities, disposed of the plea.

Saket court last year started the trial in the murder case of Shraddha Walkar, killed allegedly by her live-in partner Aaftab Poonawala who chopped her body into pieces and scattered them at various places.

The trial Court earlier had framed charges against Aaftab on May 9 for offences under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence). (ANI)

