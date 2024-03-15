Mumbai, March 15: The Mumbai police recently arrested two people from Surat for allegedly cheating a football coach to the tune of Rs 10 lakh. The arrested accused have been identified as Atul Rameshbhai Walchur and Jayesh Arrisbhai Prajapati. Walchur and Prajapati are accused of cheating a football coach from the city by offering him a part-time job. The victim is a football coach and a resident of Malad.

In his complaint, the victim told cops that last year on August 16, he received a message from a woman named Neha, who offered him a part-time job at her company, reports Hindustan Times. Post this, the woman asked the victim to subscribe to her YouTube channel and send a screenshot to her after he expressed interest in the job. Mumbai Fraud News: Borivali Couple Duped of Rs 70.5 Lakh by Fake Forex Traders.

Later, he was asked to join a Telegram channel for which a link was sent by the woman. Following this, the woman gave the victim tasks to complete and promised commission for the same. However, after completing the tasks, the victim was asked to invest money in the tasks. The woman lured the victim to earn more money and trusting her, the victim invested over Rs 9 lakh between August 16 and August 21, 2023.

Initially, the victim received commission on the initial tasks; however, later the commissions stopped. When he did not get any response, the victim realised he was cheated. Soon, he approached cops and registered an FIR against the woman. Acting on his complaint, the police recovered information about the bank account during which Atul Balchur's name was revealed. Online Fraud in Mumbai: Two School Dropouts Cheat Andheri-Based Professor of Rs 60 Lakh After Luring Victim To Invest in Share-Trading Scheme, Arrested.

The police then tracked Atul to Surat and they seized 39 ATM cards, chequebooks and some Aadhaar cards from his possession. After interrogating Balchur, the police also arrested Jayesh Prajapati. The police investigation revealed that the duo deposited the victim's money in a bank account opened by them. While the duo have been arrested, the police are trying to trace their accomplices.

