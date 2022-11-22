New Delhi, November 22: Apollo Hospital, Senior Consultant Psychiatrist, Dr Sandeep Vohra on Tuesday reacted to Aftab Poonawala's statement in Saket Court, who is accused of murdering her live-in partner Shraddha Walkar. "It cannot be a case of 'heat of the moment'," the top expert said.

As per reports, Aftab on Tuesday told Saket Court that whatever happened was in heat of the moment. To this, Dr Sandeep Vohra replied that it was a planned move.

"I will not agree to the claim that Aftab murdered Shraddha in the heat of the moment. If there is something which happens in the heat of the moment you immediately feel guilty, if not immediately then later on. Many times you would hear cases like somebody shot someone or killed someone and surrendered at the police station and accepted his crime. So this case cannot be of the heat of the moment," Dr Sandeep Vohra told ANI.

"It is something which was continuously on his mind and it seems to be a well-planned move. Because the way he acted after executing the murder can be done only by a person who has psychopathic traits and not by a normal person. People like Aftab do not have any remorse and are liars," Dr Sandeep Vohra said.

Reacting to Aftab's evasiveness to Delhi Police, Dr Vohra said that people like Aftab would change their statements and mislead the police. "One cannot rely upon such people who do not have normal emotional development," he added.

Dr Vohra further said that in Shraddha's case there was a lack of communication and support from family and if that support was given to her earlier, then she would be alive today.

Rightly stressing the need for parent's guidance and family support, Dr Vohra said that it's an unfortunate story of a girl who was trying to establish a steady relationship with a person who had unpredictable behaviour, a violent temperament and would beat her often. The things which are striking in this case, sadly, the girl herself was not invested properly in the society, in the sense that she did not have her own family's support and if that support would have been given to her in a consistent manner, then maybe we could have prevented the loss of a precious life.

Emphasizing the role of the internet and social media in the case, Dr Vohra said that social media can lead to such barbaric incidents. "It clearly indicates lack of cohesion in the society, being individualistic and only focusing on social media. Yes, people definitely get ideas from the Internet, as Aftab, who confessed that he used to watch Dexter, a crime thriller based on a psychopath. So that is the flip side of watching too many criminal-minded shows and then getting influenced by the internet.

"There is a lack of tolerance, increased aggression, and a bombardment of all aggression, and negativity all over on social media visuals all over on social media. People, who are not socialising physically with others, and always watching social media, then somewhere down the line, especially those people who have a tendency to get influenced by others execute such crimes," Dr Vohra said further.

On Aftab's behaviour, he said, "Such people are the alleged killer, they are manipulative by nature. So when she said that she would leave, he threatened her that he will commit suicide, and manipulated her many times."

Aftab is accused of strangling his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and chopping her body into 35 pieces.

Delhi Police solved the six-month-old blind murder case and arrested Aftab Amin Poonawalla on the basis of Shraddha's father's complaint.

Aftab and Shraddha met on a dating site and later moved in together in a rented accommodation in Chhatarpur. Delhi Police received a complaint from Shraddha's father and registered an FIR on November 10.

Delhi Police's interrogation revealed that Aftab killed Shraddha on May 18 and later started planning for disposing of her body. He told police that he had read about human anatomy so that it could help him in chopping off the body.

Police said that Aftab, after searching in shopping mode Google, cleaned blood stains from the floor with some chemicals and disposed of stained clothes. He shifted the body in the bathroom and bought a refrigerator from a nearby shop. Later, he chopped the body into small pieces and put them in the fridge. Meanwhile, a Delhi court has ordered Rohini Forensic Science Lab to conduct a narco analysis test of accused Aftab Poonawala within five days.

