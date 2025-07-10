Shillong, Jul 10 (PTI) A sub-inspector and four constables posted at Sohra Police Station in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district were suspended for allegedly assaulting a detainee and forcing him to drink water from a toilet earlier this month, a senior officer said on Thursday.

They were suspended after a preliminary inquiry into a complaint filed on July 7 by the mother of the detainee who was injured during the alleged assault by the police personnel.

He had been referred from the Sohra CHC to the Civil Hospital here, the officer said.

"An independent inquiry led by SDPO B Wanswett found prima facie evidence of misconduct. Following the inquiry, the five personnel, including a sub-inspector, were placed under suspension, and departmental proceedings were initiated against them," East Khasi Hills District SP Vivek Syiem told PTI.

During the course of the investigation, a separate criminal case has also been registered against the detainee at the Sohra Police Station, and a probe is being conducted by an officer from another police station, he said.

The case stems from a July 1 FIR filed by a resident of Mawkisyiem locality, in which the detainee and his family reside.

The person was accused of assaulting people in the locality, public indecency, and issuing threats.

The police said the accused was brought to the Sohra PS by his mother on July 3, after evading arrest earlier.

He had undergone medical examinations and was released on bail the same evening, another officer said.

However, his mother later accused the police personnel of assaulting him in custody and subjecting him to inhumane treatment, and forcing her son to drink water from the toilet at the police station, he said.

"Meghalaya Police will not tolerate abuse of any person. Strict action will be taken against those found guilty," the officer said.

The case has triggered concerns over custodial violence and violations of people's rights in Meghalaya, with the state human rights commission closely monitoring the development.

