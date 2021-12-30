Gurugram, Dec 29 (PTI) Two children, including a 15-year-old girl, who were allegedly abducted by their neighbors in Manesar were rescued from Budaun district of Uttar Pradesh, police here said on Wednesday.

The girl also alleged the kidnapper raped her, they said.

A case under charges of abduction and POCSO Act has been lodged against the accused who is still at large, police said.

The incident took place on Monday when the siblings went missing under suspicious circumstances.

Their father searched for them but to no avail. Later on suspicion, he phoned one of his neighbours who told him that he had kidnapped both his children, Manesar Police Station SHO Pankaj Kumar said.

On the basis of complaint lodged by the father, police rescued both the children from Buduan, but the accused managed to escape, he said.

“We are conducting raids to nab the accused”, he added.

