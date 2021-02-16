Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 16 (ANI): Leader of the Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah slammed state Food and Civil Supplies minister Umesh Katti for his remarks on the criteria for below poverty line families getting ration cards.

Siddaramaiah said, "When you became the Chief Minister of a state built by you, only then should you conduct it like a Tughlaq Darbar."

"Now sit in the hard-earned ministry and do good to the people. You have to leave the chair when people will yell at you and swing their swords," he added.

The Karnataka's minister's statement on restricting the eligibility criterion for getting a BPL ration card has stirred a controversy. (ANI)

