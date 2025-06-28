Bengaluru, Jun 28 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's son Yathindra on Saturday asserted that his father would complete his full five-year term in office.

Dismissing ongoing speculation about a change in leadership, Yathindra said Siddaramaiah enjoys the full support of both the Congress high command and party MLAs.

Speaking to reporters here, the Congress MLC stated, "The government is functioning very smoothly, and there are no obstacles. The Congress high command has neither spoken of any leadership change nor given any such indication. Hence, Siddaramaiah will continue for the full five years."

His remarks come days after Karnataka Cooperation Minister K N Rajanna claimed that a leadership change was likely in September, citing the existence of multiple "power centres" within the ruling Congress.

Asked about Rajanna's comments, Yathindra said, "Only the minister can explain the context of his statement."

He noted that such rumours have been circulating since the formation of the government.

"From the beginning, there had been talk that Siddaramaiah would be removed within six months. Later, it was said he would be replaced after the MUDA case came to light — but nothing of the sort has happened," he said.

Yathindra downplayed the speculation, calling it routine in politics.

"People keep speaking about a change of guard, but no such development has taken place, nor will it happen in the future," he said.

He attributed the recurring rumours to groups within the party that wish to see their own candidates in the chief minister's chair.

"These groups will continue to spread such talk, but ever since this government came to power, the high command has extended its full support and continues to do so. The MLAs are also firmly behind my father," Yathindra asserted.

On Rajanna's claim that there are three to four camps within the Congress, Yathindra responded, "You will have to ask the minister why he made that statement. I am unaware of any such groups. As far as I know, the government is functioning smoothly."

Meanwhile, CM Siddaramaiah asked reporters in Bengaluru to ignore Rajanna's statement.

