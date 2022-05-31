Chandigarh [India], May 30 (ANI): Amid outrage over the killing of Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala, the Punjab High Court on Monday issued a notice to the state government seeking a detailed report on the number of people whose security was reduced or withdrawn and the reason for the move.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in the Mansa district of Punjab yesterday evening, a day after Punjab Police curtailed the security cover of 420 people including him.

"Court has issued notice to Punjab govt asking for a detailed report on the number of people whose security was taken and reason for which their security was curtailed. Reply has to be filed by Punjab government on June 2," Satya Pal Jain, Additional Solicitor General of India told ANI.

He added, "It is the prerogative of the state to increase or decrease security, but it is a sensitive matter. When you decrease security, it should not come into public space."

The AAP-led Punjab government has come under sharp criticism for withdrawing the security of Moose Wala.

Punjab government on Monday wrote a letter to Punjab and Haryana High Court Chief Justice Sanjiv Berry, requesting him to conduct an inquiry on Sidhu Moose Wala's murder by a sitting Judge of the High Court.

Earlier today, Punjab Police detained six people from Dehradun's Peliyon Police Chowki area in connection with Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder, said STF sources.

Uttarakhand STF and Punjab STF, in a joint operation with Dehradun Police, have detained six people who helped in the killing of Sidhu Moose Wala by cordoning off the Shimla bypass Naya Gaon outpost.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's murder in a Facebook post on Sunday evening. Goldy Brar is a close aide of gang leader Lawrence Bishnoi, who is also said to be involved in the singer's murder.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police in their preliminary investigation linked the murder with an inter-gang rivalry.

Punjab Police has registered an FIR against unknown persons after Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Mansa district. The FIR has been registered under sections 302, 307, and 341 of the Indian Penal Code and sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act at City-1 at Mansa Police Station. (ANI)

