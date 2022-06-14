New Delhi [India], June 14 (ANI): Delhi's Patiala House Court on Tuesday allowed Punjab Police to arrest gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder and also allowed Punjab Police's transit application.

The court also directed Punjab Police to ensure that the medical examination of Bishnoi be conducted as per law/rules before leaving Delhi and also before his production before the concerned Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Mansa, Punjab.

Allowing Punjab Police's application, Duty Metropolitan Magistrate Umer Kumar said, "The applicant Investigation Officer/SP Dharamveer Singh and the investigating agency are directed to take all the appropriate measures for safety and security of the accused Lawrence Bishnoi during transit till production of the accused Lawrence Bishnoi before the concerned Court at Mansa, Punjab."

Earlier in the day, Punjab Police submitted in the court that Lawrence Bishnoi is a key conspirator of singer Sidhu Moose Wala's murder while sought the gangster's transit remand saying that his custodial interrogation is necessary.

Punjab Police further submitted that during the investigation of the Sidhu Moose Wala murder case, the confession statements of the arrested accused were recorded wherein it was clearly pointed out that Lawrence Bishnoi had tasked the co-accused to carry out the "planned killing" of Moose Wala.

"The same has been corroborated by the upload on social media wherein Lawrence Bishnoi has taken responsibility for carrying out the planned murder of Sidhu Moose Wala. Delhi Police had questioned the said accused Lawrence Bishnoi, and they have clearly stated that Lawrence Bishnoi was the key conspirator in the planned murder of Sidhu Moose Wala via press conferences," Punjab Police said.

"The arrested accused also stated that they were in direct touch with Satwinder Singh alias Goldy Brar, who is a close associate of Lawrence Bishnoi. It is also pertinent to mention here that all the arrested accused are closely associated with Lawrence Bishnoi and his associates, and they have been involved together in multiple FIRs. The motive for the above said crime was found to be to avenge the killing of Vikramjeet Singh alias Vicky Middukhera, in which there was an alleged involvement of Shagundeep Singh, manager of Shubhdeep Singh, who is not absconding," it added.

Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Jawaharke village of Punjab's Mansa district on May 29. The incident took place a day after his security was withdrawn by the Punjab police among 424 others.

Meanwhile, Advocate General of Punjab Anmol Rattan Sidhu submitted that if the custody of the court Lawrence Vishnoi is given to the Punjab Police, then it will take full responsibility for the gangster's security.

"There will be about 50 police personnel of Punjab Police, two bullet proof vehicles, 12 vehicles will run on the way which will clear the route. All routes will be videographed. The entire order of the Supreme Court will be followed and passed in such related cases," he said.

However, Advocate Vishal Chopra appearing for Lawrence Bishnoi opposed the Punjab Police application and said that there is a security threat. There is apprehension that Lawrence Bishnoi may be "eliminated" if transit remand is granted.

Bishnoi's lawyer submitted that we are not opposing virtual interrogation and investigation. "We are just opposing his physical transit remand to Punjab. Punjab Police can arrest him in the case, if needed, but in Delhi only," he added. (ANI)

