Lucknow, Apr 23 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that the sacrifice of the Sikh Gurus has a big role in making India what it is today.

Speaking at a programme held to honour Guru Tegh Bahadur, the ninth of the 10 Sikh Gurus, Adityanath said, "The sacrifice of the Sikh Gurus has a big role in making 'Bharat', a 'Bharat'. We cannot forget them."

"The sacrifice made by Guru Tegh Bahadur ji Maharaj was for the Hindus of Kashmir, for the safety of the pandits of Kashmir. The Sikh Gurus also raised their voice for Shriram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya," he said.

Adityanath on this occasion thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for designating the martyrdom day of Sahibzadas as 'Veer Bal Diwas'.

The Centre had decided to celebrate Veer Bal Diwas on December 26 in their memory.

He also said that the sacrifice made by Mata Gujri is a source of great inspiration to today's generation of youth and mothers.

"We all should take inspiration from the incidents of history, and wherever anyone tries to create division among us, we must reject it immediately.

“We should not forget that Maharaja Ranjit Singh not only overlaid the sanctum of the Golden Temple in Amritsar with gold leaf, he also donated gold to plate the dome of Kashi Vishwanath Temple," Adityanath said.

