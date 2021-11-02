Amaravati, Nov 2 (PTI): The Andhra Pradesh government on Tuesday formed two new corporations for the welfare of Jain and Sikh communities.

Jains constitute 0.05 per cent (0.27 lakh) of AP's total population of 4.93 crore.

Sikhs are 0.02 per cent (0.10 lakh) of the total population as per the 2011 Census.

"Sikhs and Jains are residing in the state and requesting for proper recognition from the government as many of them are marginalised and require active assistance through various schemes. The government decided to form Jain Welfare Corporation and Sikh Welfare Corporation to improve their living standard on par with other communities," Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma said in two separate notifications.

The two corporations were meant for comprehensive development of Sikh and Jain communities.

The two communities would now be eligible for the welfare schemes under the government's flagship 'Navaratnalu' programme.

