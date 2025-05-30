Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], May 30 (ANI): Odisha BJP Mahila Morcha President Aiswarya Biswal on Friday expressed deep grief over the tragic bus accident in Sikkim involving her colleague and friend, Itishree Jena, secretary of the Odisha BJP Mahila Morcha.

Speaking to ANI about the mishap, Odisha BJP Mahila Morcha President Aiswarya Biswal said, "It is a very tragic moment for the entire Mahila Morcha and the entire party. Itishree Jena was one of our colleagues and friends. She was very loving and caring. She went missing after she went for a trip to Sikkim."

Also Read | COVID-19 Cases in Rajasthan: State Records 15 Fresh Coronavirus Cases.

"Tragically, the minibus she travelled in fell into a river with strong currents. She was travelling with her two sons. As far as I know, her brother and sister-in-law also accompanied her. Her young son has been rescued. We are also awaiting the rest of the information," she said.

"Nothing has been found as of now. The rescue operations are underway. The Sikkim Chief Minister is also trying his best to expedite the situation. The Mahila Morcha of Sikkim is also trying to locate Itishree Appa. Her family had gone to Sikkim for a vacation. We contacted her extended family and are keeping a tab," she said.

Also Read | Nagpur Sex Scandal: Wife of Accused Psychologist Vijay Prabhakar Ghaywat, Her Associate Arrested After 6-Month Manhunt.

"She was the secretary of the Odisha BJP Mahila Morcha. We all hope she survives," added Biswal.

A day after a tourist vehicle carrying 11 people, including 10 tourists and a driver, plunged nearly 1,000 feet into the Teesta River near Chubombu, Mangan District, rescue efforts to search for eight others are still underway.

According to the initial report, one body was recovered, and two critically injured individuals were rescued from the accident site and were admitted to STNM Hospital, Gangtok.

Army personnel, Indo-Tibetan Border Police, Sikkim Police, and members of the North Sikkim Drivers' Welfare Association are searching for the eight missing tourists.

The incident occurred on the night of May 29, when a tourist vehicle fell into the Teesta River near Chubombu, Mangan District, while travelling from Lachen to Lachung.

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held talks with Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang to coordinate swift rescue, medical treatment, and safe return of the two Odia passengers injured in the bus accident in Sikkim.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang also posted about the incident on X and said, "I am deeply saddened by the tragic road accident that occurred on the night of May 29 near Chubombu, Mangan District, where a tourist vehicle fell into the Teesta River while travelling from Lachen to Lachung."

"Rescue operations began immediately under the supervision of SP Mangan, with the dedicated efforts of the police, ITBP, fire and medical teams, and local volunteers. Two individuals have been rescued and are receiving medical care. The search for others is ongoing, with NDRF teams joining the operation," his post read.

Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo spoke to ANI and said, "The information that is available with us, as well as the state government, is that a group of 10 people had travelled to Sikkim on a holiday. There has been a mishap with the vehicle that they were travelling in, which rolled down a khud. As per the information available, two of the people who were passengers of the bus have been rescued and admitted to the hospital."

"The NDRF team is at work over there trying to locate and rescue the other passengers on the bus. The information that we have is that one body is seen floating, and the rest of the bodies are not visible, or the vehicle is not visible. So, we have to wait till the entire rescue process is over," he said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)