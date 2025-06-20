Nathula (Sikkim) [India], June 20 (ANI): Following the resumption of Kailash Mansarovar Yatra after five years, the first batch of pilgrims was flagged off from Sikkim's Nathula on Friday. The Governor of Sikkim, Om Prakash Mathur, formally flagged the first batch of pilgrims from Nathula Pass.

Before they departed from Nathula, the Governor interacted with the pilgrims and wished them good health.

While flagging off the pilgrims, Governor Mathur described the resumption of this historic route as a symbol of international friendship and the restoration of Indian spiritual traditions, reflecting the faith of the Buddhist, Hindu, and Jain communities.

He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for restarting the yatra and noted that it is a matter of pride for Sikkim to send off the pilgrims through its route.

He stated, "It is a moment of immense pride for the state of Sikkim that this historic and spiritual journey is progressing through the sacred land of the state."

A yatri, Shailendra Sharma, expressed his happiness at participating in the Kailash Mansarovar yatra. Sharma said that the arrangements made by the authorities are fantastic and he is looking forward to the yatra. He further stated that it is necessary to take care of their health as the tourists are at a height of 14000 feet.

"I am excited to go to the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra. The Yatra is taking place after five years, and I look forward to it. The kind of hospitality we have received from the government is very fantastic and every tourist has enjoyed this. The staff, ITBP people and the government are making us comfortable because these are difficult conditions due to which it is important to take care of ourselves. More and more yatris should go for the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra", the tourist said.

Another tourist hailed the ITBP and the tourism department of Sikkim and mentioned that they were kept in the camp with great care. She said that all the arrangements from the ITBP and tourism department were good and lauded the behaviour of the security personnel.

"We stayed here for four or two days. The arrangement of ITBP and the tourism department was very good and we did not face any problem. The food provided was also very good, the room provided for stay was also very good, they took very good care of medical care and the behavior was also good. I am taking this blessing that our country should move ahead", she told ANI.

The first batch of the yatra consists of 33 pilgrims, two escorts, and one doctor. They underwent mandatory medical examinations and completed a two-phase acclimatisation process for high-altitude Himalayan conditions--first at the 18th Mile and then at Sherathang, where they adapted to the natural environment.

As the pilgrims departed from Nathula Pass, the Governor flagged them off with a green flag. The event was attended by ministers and legislators of the Sikkim Government, officials from the ITBP and Indian Army, and senior officials of the Sikkim Government.

Arrangements were made for the pilgrims to be welcomed by Chinese authorities across the border, from where they will continue their spiritual journey to Kailash Mountain and Mansarovar Lake.

The entire arrangement for the yatra has been managed by the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India, Sikkim Tourism Development Corporation, and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police to ensure a seamless and safe experience for the pilgrims. (ANI)

