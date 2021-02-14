On the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered under IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), a police officer said.

A thorough investigation is underway, he said.

A post-mortem was conducted and the last rites were performed on Sunday, he added.

Singh's family alleged that no safety measures are taken for the linemen working on high-voltage transformers even as several such cases have been reported.

"We have filed a police case against the power department and its officers who never ensure the safety of the linemen working in dangerous conditions," a family member said.

