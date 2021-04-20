Gangtok, Apr 20 (PTI) Sikkim reported 91 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 6,796, an official said on Tuesday.

East Sikkim district reported 71 cases, South Sikkim (19) and West Sikkim district one case, state Information Education and Communication (IEC) member Sonam Bhutia said.

The Himalayan state now has 488 active COVID-19 cases, while 6,021 patients have recovered from the disease, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 136, Bhutia said, adding that 151 patients have migrated to other states.

Sikkim has so far tested 88,111 samples for COVID-19, including 489 samples in the last 24 hours, he added.

