Gangtok, Jun 16 (PTI) The police on Monday arrested a man on the charge of killing his daughter's boyfriend shortly after he attacked her with a sharp weapon and vandalised her residence in Sikkim's Namchi district, an officer said.

The incident occurred at Mangzim village under Yangang police station when Anjal Rai (30) entered the house of his girlfriend and attacked her with a 'khukuri', a traditional knife, injuring her on Sunday night.

Rai, who suspected her of being involved with another man, also ransacked the house.

As Rai left the house, her father rushed behind him and struck the man with a wooden plank repeatedly, killing him on the spot, the officer said.

The police arrested Tenzing Sherpa on the charge of killing Rai. A minor who accompanied Sherpa was also nabbed.

The arrested man's daughter was admitted to hospital for wounds she suffered from the knife attack, the officer said.

The police initiated an investigation into the case.

