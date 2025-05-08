Gangtok, May 8 (PTI) Sikkim Police have arrested the prime accused in a drug trafficking racket from Siliguri city in neighbouring West Bengal, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

Addressing a press conference, Namchi district Senior Superintendent of Police Karma Gyamtso Bhutia said that a police team nabbed 33-year-old Suvijan Subba from his house in Gosaipur area of Bagdogra in Siliguri around 12.30 am on Thursday.

"Subba is a permanent resident of Chisopani in Jorethang and was residing in Siliguri for the last three years. He was involved in dealing drugs and maintaining a supply chain to Sikkim through couriers. He had been previously booked six times under the Sikkim Anti-Drugs Act (SADA) and was out on bail," the SSP said.

He was arrested in connection with the recent seizure of 815 gm of heroin worth Rs 40 lakh. Three people have been arrested from Jorethang in Sikkim on May 5 in connection with the seizure.

"Subba was operating like a cartel and was responsible for the supply of 80 per cent of the said drug into Sikkim," the SSP said.

He said that 20 more peddlers working under Subba have been identified and police were making arrests.

The SSP said that the bank accounts related to the accused which have a considerable amount have been frozen.

"With Subba's arrest, we are sure that the supply of heroin to Sikkim will go down drastically. Police will continue to work diligently to dismantle the drug trafficking network and ensure public safety," the SSP added.

The accused has been booked under sections of SADA, NDPS and a section of organised crime under BNS.

