Gangtok, Jul 30 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 tally rose to 42,116 as 113 more people tested positive for the infection while one new fatality pushed the death toll to 471, a health department bulletin said on Saturday.

The daily COVID-19 positivity rate was 12.7 per cent as the 113 new infections were detected out of 928 samples tested in the last 24 hours, it said.

The Himalayan state now has 1,043 active COVID-19 cases, while 39,825 people have recovered from the disease and 777 have migrated to other states so far, the bulletin said.

A total of 3,60,187 samples have been tested for COVID-19 so far. it added.

