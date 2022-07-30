Noida, July 30: The 55-year-old wife of a retired Central defence services official allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the 11th floor of her building here in Gautam Budh Nagar district on Saturday, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Pratibha Yadav, 55, a resident of Nirala Estate Society. Gujarat Shocker: Govt Job Aspirant Dies by Suicide After Failing To Clear Competitive Exams in Rajkot

According to the police, the incident took place around 11 a.m. after which her relatives rushed her to a nearby hospital where doctors declared her dead.

"The preliminary investigation indicates this as a case of suicide as the said woman was under treatment for depression since 2015," a police official said.

The official said the woman was residing in a flat on the 11th floor of her building with her husband and a son. "The husband and son, both were present in another room at the time of the incident," the official said.

Further probe is on, the official added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 30, 2022 07:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).