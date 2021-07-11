Gangtok, Jul 11 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 caseload jumped to 22,307 as 144 more people tested positive for the infection in the last 24 hours, while two new fatalities pushed the death toll to 315, a health department bulletin said on Sunday.

Of the 144 new cases, East Sikkim district reported 106 cases followed by South Sikkim (26) and West Sikkim district (12), it said.

The Himalayan state now has 2,267 active COVID-19 cases, while 19,467 people have recovered from the disease, the bulletin said.

At least 258 COVID-19 patients have migrated to other states.

East Sikkim district has logged the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 13,758 followed by South Sikkim (4,739), West Sikkim (3,061) and North Sikkim district (491).

Sikkim has so far tested 1,73,503 samples for COVID-19 including 753 samples in the past 24 hours.

Sikkim's COVID-19 positivity rate now is 19.1 per cent and the recovery rate is 88.2 per cent, the bulletin added.

