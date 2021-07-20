Gangtok, Jul 20 (PTI) Sikkim on Tuesday reported 147 new COVID-19 cases, which pushed the tally in the state to 23,796, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll rose to 325 as one more person succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, it said.

Of the fresh cases, 76 were reported from East Sikkim, 45 from West Sikkim and 26 from South Sikkim.

Health Minister Dr MK Sharma had on Monday said several cases of Delta variant of coronavirus have been detected in the state.

"The presence of Delta variant cases could be the reason behind the high positivity rate in the state during the second wave of COVID-19," he had said.

The positivity rate in Sikkim currently stands at 21.2 per cent, the bulletin said.

Sikkim has 2,462 active cases, while 20,745 people have recovered from the disease and 264 patients migrated to other states.

The recovery ratio among coronavirus patients in the state stands at 88.2 per cent, it said.

The Himalayan state has so far conducted 1,81,045 sample tests, including 692 in the last 24 hours.

