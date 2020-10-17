Gangtok, Oct 17 (PTI) Sikkim reported 36 fresh COVID- 19 cases, taking the state's tally to 3,567, an official said on Saturday.

East Sikkim registered 33 new cases, while South Sikkim reported three, state's Information, Education and Communication (IEC) member Sonam Bhutia said.

According to the official, East Sikkim has so far logged 2,805 coronavirus cases, followed by 709 in South Sikkim.

The state now has 275 active cases, while 3,152 patients have recovered from the disease and 59 died, Bhutia said, adding that 81 others have migrated out.

Sikkim has so far tested 54,107 samples for COVID-19 in the state, the official added.

