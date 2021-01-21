Gangtok, Jan 20 (PTI) Sikkim reported five new COVID- 19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to 6,057, an official said.

All five cases were detected in the East Sikkim district, he said.

Sikkim has 160 active cases at present, while 5,671 patients have recovered from the disease and 131 persons died.

The state tested 277 samples for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

A total of 573 persons, all health workers, have received COVID-19 vaccines so far, the official said.

The second consignment of 1,400 vials of Covishield vaccine arrived in the state during the day.

