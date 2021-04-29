Gangtok, Apr 29 (PTI) Sikkim reported its highest single-day spike of 170 COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally to 7,747, a health department bulletin said on Thursday.

The Himalayan state also reported three new fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll 146, it said.

The new COVID-19 cases were reported from East Sikkim district (124), followed by South Sikkim (34), West Sikkim (9) and three in North Sikkim district, it said.

Sikkim now has 1,247 active cases, while 6,176 patients have recovered from the disease and 178 patients have migrated to other states, the bulletin said.

Sikkim has so far tested 92,840 samples for COVID-19, including 734 samples in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Sikkim government has extended the closure of all government offices including public sector undertakings till May 7, except for essential services like health, police, fire services.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)