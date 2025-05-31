Gangtok, May 30 (PTI) The Sikkim Vigilance Police (SVP) conducted search operations at multiple locations in the country over alleged irregularities in development of a hydel power project in the state, officials said on Friday.

The anti-corruption wing initiated an investigation following an FIR in this regard, they said.

"The SVP carried out search operations at multiple locations spread across Delhi, Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam, Siliguri and Gangtok in connection with an ongoing investigation into the irregularities perpetrated, before and during the development of ambitious 1200-MW Teesta Stage III Hydro-Electric Project in Chungthang, North Sikkim," it said in a statement.

The searches were carried out at the offices and residences of individuals associated with the development of the project, it said.

The operations led to seizure of a large number of incriminating documents and digital records, the statement said.

Further inquiries will be made to ascertain “whether the officials concerned received any cash, immovable properties... through clandestine routes and acts, if any, committed to conceal the criminal origin of the money”.

