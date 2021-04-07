Gangtok, Apr 7 (PTI) Sikkim's COVID-19 caseload rose to 6,317 on Wednesday as the state reported 31 new infections, an official said.

Thirty new COVID-19 cases were reported from East Sikkim district and one from North Sikkim district, state Information Education and Communication (IEC) member Sonam Bhutia said.

The Himalayan state now has 95 active COVID-19 cases, while 5,978 people have recovered from the disease, he said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 136, Bhutia said, adding that 108 patients have migrated to other states.

Sikkim has so far tested 84,477 samples for COVID-19, including tested 349 samples in the last 24 hours, he added.

